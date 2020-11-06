On The Job: 11/06/2020

Tow Truck Drivers

Swift Motors

Salary: $10-15/hour plus commission

Description:

All shifts. Will train.

Requirements:

Automotive mechanical abilities a plus (such as changing a tire or battery). Clean driving record. Chauffeur license. New hires with CDL-A start at a higher wage.

How to Apply: Email swiftmotorsLansing@yahoo.com or call Kelly or Eric at 517-268-6600

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11013519

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11013519

1st Shift – Draw Bench Operator/Machine Operator

Capital Steel and Wire

Salary: $12.50/hour

Description:

Capital Steel & Wire is seeking full time machine operators for our Draw Bench department. Draw Bench Operators work four 10-hour shifts, Monday-Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Operators are trained on various functions of the steel drawing equipment including operating the saw, the wheelabrator, and the chamfer. Other responsibilities include loading and unloading material into the machine, setting up and monitoring the orders being processed, performing quality checks with measuring tools, material handling using fork truck and overhead crane, maintaining proper paperwork for each job, and other various tasks within the production facility.

Applicants must have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and general computer experience. Candidates with heavy machinery experience, a strong mechanical aptitude, auto repair experience, or other similar machining experience will be most successful in this position. Fork truck and overhead crane experience are preferred. This position requires the ability to stand for the entire shift, the ability to lift 75 pounds repeatedly, and physical activity such as bending, reaching, and twisting.

Capital Steel & Wire offers a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, long term disability and life insurance plans, paid time off (PTO), and paid holidays. Staff in our manufacturing facilities are provided with uniforms, personal protective equipment (PPE), and receive an annual reimbursement benefit toward steel toe or composite boots.

Requirements:

· Ability to follow all safety polices and procedures

· Ability to perform basic math functions and accurately use a tape measure

· Ability to read and follow written instructions

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Strong general computer skills

· Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

· How to Apply: Send your resume to hr@capitalsteel.netor;

· Call HR at 517-277-0500 or;

· Click on the following employment link: https://www.capitalsteel.net/news/employment-opportunities

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11004034

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11004034

Dietary Director

Prestige Healthcare

Salary: $

Description:

Want more than just a job, looking for a career? MediLodge wants you!

We are currently hiring for a Dietary Director.

MediLodge is a skilled nursing group that is looking for the best, most compassionate employees to join our team.

A career with MediLodge is a rewarding one where you can see the impact on residents and their family members.

We promote “growing our own” and are very involved in our employees development, helping them to achieve their goals!

MediLodge offers Top Notch Benefit Packages to our Employees!

* Competitive Wages

* Tuition Reimbursement

* Student Loan Repayment Program

* Opportunities for Advancement

* Company Paid Life Insurance

* Paid Sick Vacation Time

* 401k Program

* Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance

* Aflac and Colonial Ancillary Insurance Products

Help us make a difference!

Summary:

Primary purpose of your job position is to assist the Dietary Technician and Dietitian in planning, organizing, developing and directing the overall operations of the Dietary Department in accordance with current federal, state, and local stands, guidelines and regulations governing our facility, and as may be directed by the Administrator. Assure that quality nutritional services are provided on a daily basis and that the dietary department is maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary manner. Maintain budgeting compliance and customer service standards in all areas.

Essential Functions:

· Participate in the development of food service policy and procedure development and promote interdisciplinary communication.

· Understand/support the Resident Bill of Rights reflected in all aspects of performance, concern and caring for residents.

· Participate/support/monitor the CQI (QA) process.

· Maintain sanitation and safety standards.

· Responsible for developing and evalutating job descriptions and staffing patterns.

· Establish and evaluate tray service and other departmental services to the facility..

· Implement and evaluate systems for receiving, storing and allocating food and non-food materials for dietary services.

· Assume financial accountability for dietary services.

· Coordinate goals and objectives for the dietary deparment.

· Procure food supplies and equipment for the dietary department.

· Participate in short and long range planning of the physical plan, layot/design and capital improvements.

· Conduct self in a professional manner, supervising and evaluating job performance of all dietary staff.

· Attend facility and departmental meetings.

· Monitor tray service, resident meal service and feeding guidelines.

· Train and orient staff to new developments and/or changes within department.

· Assist in monitoring and setting up of department systems and process.

· Assist in ensuring diet changes, meal extras, snacks, etc are processed on a daily basis.

· Perform the inventory and ordering process for department

· Assist in providing in-services for all staff regarding dietary issues.

· Assist Dietician in planning/implementing menu cycles, resident choice meals and any other food events that occur with the residents/meetings/activities, etc.

· Coordinate communication between the shifts and other departments.

· Perform related duties as assigned. Disclaimer: This description is designed to indicate the general nature and level of work for this position. It is not intended to describe minor duties or other responsibilities that may be periodically assigned.

Requirements:

Education:

· Knowledge of nutritional requirements in a large volume operation.

Licenses/Certification:

· License or certification as mandated by the state in which employed

· ServSafe Food Safety Certification preferred

Experience:

· Experience in long-term care environment and geriatric nutrition preferred, with at least two years of quantity food service experience.

How to Apply: Online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/1361454fe7ff4ca5a0d1d218ca8edd29151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11181586

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11181586

