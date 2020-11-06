Advertisement

On-demand bodyguards for hire

In a time of civil unrest and an on-going pandemic, bodyguards are now available for everyday people.
Secret Service Special Agent / Photo: U.S. Secret Service / Twitter / (MGN)
Secret Service Special Agent / Photo: U.S. Secret Service / Twitter / (MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - There is a new service to hire bodyguards on demand.

Everyday people can now hire a personal bodyguard through the Bond app. Rates start as low as $1 per minute.

Many of the bodyguards are retired professionals including former police officers from New York City, Chicago, and Boston and former Secret Service Agents.

“There’s just the perfect storm of politics, COVID, and divide to create a dangerous situation,” said bodyguard and retired NYPD detective Ira Weiss. “Safety is everything.”

The service can be used for protection when walking home, navigating a new city, or going to meetings. The app also offers location tracking and video monitoring by agents who can notify local authorities if needed.

Bond operates through a Command Center staffed with trained Personal Security Agents available 24/7.

