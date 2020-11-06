Advertisement

No Discipline For Turner

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Justin Turner won’t be disciplined by Major League Baseball for going onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19. The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won 3-1, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Turner was encouraged to return to the field by teammates and believed he had permission from the Dodgers. Turner apologized for his actions.

