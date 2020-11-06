No Discipline For Turner

NEW YORK (AP) - Justin Turner won’t be disciplined by Major League Baseball for going onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19. The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won 3-1, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Turner was encouraged to return to the field by teammates and believed he had permission from the Dodgers. Turner apologized for his actions.