MSU suggests pandemic plans for students during Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is encouraging students to be safe about spreading the virus as they go home for Thanksgiving.

The Office of the President recommend a few things that they hope students will do.

The first is to continue using preventative health measures by hand washing, wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. The second is practicing and enhanced social distancing for a 14-day period. Last of all, quarantining for 14 days once they’ve reached their destination.

The university is also offering free saliva testing kits and will continue to offer on-campus testing at the Olin Health Center and Spartan Stadium.

MSU announced on social media that some students are being disciplined by the institution for not following the health and safety guidelines and putting others in danger.

They reported 83 student conduct cases pending, 29 interim suspensions and seven sanctions for full suspension of at least one semester with no refund, credit and revoked permission to be on campus. Mayor Stephens is glad MSU is taking things into their own hands so the East Lansing Police doesn’t have to.

“The Criminal Justice System is going to put a mark on somebody’s life for the rest of their life. When you address something with an institution like MSU you can take an educational approach or you can take an approach that is a little bit more punitive serves as more of a message," said Stephens.

"Then, you can move on with your life and not have something that haunts you for the rest of your life necessarily but does address the issue in a way we just can’t at the city,” added Stephens.

MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen wanted to stress that most of their students are handling the pandemic responsibly.

“I just want to reinforce that most of our students are doing the right thing. But, we’re trying to make clear that off-campus behavior has on-campus consequences,” said Olsen.

Olsen also suggests students get tested at either Spartan Stadium or the Olin Health Center before they leave. Then, they should take a test after they’ve been home for a few days and then again once they return to East Lansing to ensure they aren’t spreading the virus wherever they go.

