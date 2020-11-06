Advertisement

More College Games Postponed

Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
-SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Tomorrow’s season opener between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City has been canceled due to what the Pac-12 says were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players. The cancellation is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season after watching while other conferences began playing in recent weeks. The game between Washington and California was also canceled.

UNDATED (AP) - Two Conference USA games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing protocols. Charlotte’s game at Middle Tennessee and UTSA’s visit to Rice have both been called off. In all, nine Bowl Subdivision games this week were either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 46 since Aug. 26. Attempts will be made to reschedule both games.

