Lugnuts team up with Meijer for free flu shot clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to reach more individuals early on this flu season, Meijer has joined the State of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers, and the Lansing Lugnuts to host two free flu shot clinics.

The clinics are open to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage such as those uninsured or with limited coverage.

Walk-up and drive-through events will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at Detroit’s Comerica Park from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Tuesday at Jackson Field from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Jackson Field is located at 505 E. Michigan Ave in downtown Lansing. The clinic will be held on the concourse. Parking for the walk-in clinic will be in lots directly in front of the stadium.

As a partnership with the City of Lansing and Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, a drive-through clinic will be held at the Lansing Center at 333 E. Michigan Ave. Access to that location is available on City Market Drive off Cedar Street.

“Although it’s always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “Meijer is committed to our communities, and we are pleased to partner with the State of Michigan, and two of our state’s favorite baseball teams to ensure those who may not have had easy access to a flu shot are able to get vaccinated.”

At both locations, participants will be required to fill out paperwork and get a temperature reading before receiving the vaccine. All CDC guidelines must be followed, including social distancing and wearing a mask. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be provided at the sites.

“Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases, that is why it’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine. By preventing the flu we can make sure our health care resources can be preserved for fighting COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I want to thank Meijer for bringing together the Detroit Tigers and the Lansing Lugnuts to provide free flu shot clinics. These efforts are essential to saving lives and keeping our brave health care workers safe on the frontlines. I urge everyone to use these clinics as an opportunity to get a flu shot, and to encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same.”

“The Detroit Tigers are proud to partner with Meijer to offer vital aid and assistance, and to make a positive impact on the lives of our fellow citizens,” said Chris Granger, Group President of Sports and Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings. “We appreciate Meijer’s leadership in the community and we look forward to seeing Michiganders at either of the flu shot locations in Detroit or Lansing next week.”

