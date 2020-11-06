Advertisement

Local charity needs your help this holiday season

Help make Christmas a little brighter this year for local kids
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Due to COVID restrictions, the organizers with Give-A-Kid Projects in Holt were unable to hold several of their annual fundraisers and are in need of some help this holiday season. Each year the Give-a-Kid-a-Christmas program not only provides a few toys to children on their list, but also well-needed basics such as warm weather gear, undergarments, pajamas, and a new outfit. They are estimating the need to support 645 children this season.

