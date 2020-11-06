Advertisement

Local business keeping our four legged friends happy and well groomed

Doggy Daycare and Spa is celebrating 20 years in the Lansing area
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people have dogs, but may not want to leave them at home all day while at work or out of the house.

Doggy Daycare and Spa offers a safe, fun, stimulating environment with an emphasis on interaction and socialization with other dogs.

They offer cage less daycare for dogs in their 7,000 square foot facility, grooming and training classes.

The business started in a pole barn and is now celebrating 20 years in Mid-Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19, family and community remember him
DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Local charity needs your help this holiday season
People are howling at the moon Friday night
Celebrating National Candy Day with Fabiano’s Candies
Local boutique offering Mid-Michigan unique items