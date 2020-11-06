Local business keeping our four legged friends happy and well groomed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people have dogs, but may not want to leave them at home all day while at work or out of the house.

Doggy Daycare and Spa offers a safe, fun, stimulating environment with an emphasis on interaction and socialization with other dogs.

They offer cage less daycare for dogs in their 7,000 square foot facility, grooming and training classes.

The business started in a pole barn and is now celebrating 20 years in Mid-Michigan.

