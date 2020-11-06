Advertisement

Local boutique offering Mid-Michigan unique items

They have been in business for nearly 70 years
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A family-founded business is offering unique items for the whole family.

Vets Too Gift & Garden Boutique and Vets Market and Hardware are owned by the same family and sharing a parking lot on East Street in Lansing.

Opened by a Veteran of World War II, the stores were named to honor The Service.

The stores have won an award for Lansing’s Only His and Her Hardware Business.

The boutique boasts having “everything a girl wants" including trendy clothing, jewelry and home décor.

