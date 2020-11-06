Lansing Township offices closed to all non-personnel

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lansing Township Supervisor Dion’trae Hayes announced the building is closed to all non-personnel staff in effort to protect staff, residents and business owner from the spread of COVID-19.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase we must be proactive to ensure the health of our community is protected,” said Hayes. “This includes shielding our essential workers so that they continue to serve those who need them.”

Township staff will be available by phone and email. Lansing Township is encouraging residents to utilize drop boxes as much as possible.

