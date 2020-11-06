Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the State of Michigan recorded its 200,000th confirmed case of COVID-19:

“As we head into winter and the 2020-2021 flu season in Michigan, now is the time for our state to come together and fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and small business owners,” said Governor Whitmer. "We have a common enemy, and it is COVID-19, not one another. This pandemic has ravaged our state. We are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. If we continue on the path we’re on, we could see 100 deaths every day by Christmas. And it’s not going away. Fighting this virus has always been a team sport – one that requires leaders from both sides of the aisle to work together to keep Michiganders safe.

"I’m ready to work with the legislature to keep our families safe. I remain firmly committed to doing everything we can to slow the spread of this deadly virus, so we can protect the health and safety of our families, our frontline workers, our seniors, and our small businesses. I recently called on our legislative leaders to pass legislation requiring all Michiganders to wear masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor areas. If the legislature is serious about fighting this virus and saving lives, they’ll start by passing the most important, life-saving rule of all: wear a mask.

"Of course, we still need the president and Mitch McConnell to work across the aisle on a bipartisan relief package that includes more help for unemployed workers, more small business help for women and minority-owned businesses, and more money to safely reopen our schools. Michiganders everywhere are depending on this action from Republicans at the federal level.

“At the end of the day, we all know what to do. Wear a mask, practice safe, physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently. Get your flu vaccine. As we head into the winter months, more people will get sick, more people will be hospitalized, and more people will die from COVID-19. Our job is to do everything in our power to protect each other. Stay smart, and stay safe, Michigan.”

Also, here’s what health officials had to say:

“As a nurse taking care of critically ill people with COVID, I am begging everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of this deadly disease,” said Jamie Brown, RN, a critical care nurse who is president of the Michigan Nurses Association. “People need to understand that nurses and health professionals are getting sick with COVID. If you support frontline healthcare workers and want us to be able to keep doing our jobs, wear a mask. If you want to help reduce COVID cases and deaths in Michigan, wear a mask. If you want to protect your loved ones and your community, wear a mask. It’s that simple. We need everyone to do their part.”

“The Michigan Osteopathic Association has worked to protect public health in our state since 1898, and in the midst of this health crisis our message is clear: Michiganders can protect each other by taking these basic steps: wash hands, maintain social distance and wear a mask. As cases surge, it’s going to take these simple individual efforts to prevent further community spread,” said Dr. Jeffrey Postlewaite, DO, President of the Michigan Osteopathic Association.

