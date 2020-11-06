Governments closing offices to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - New coronavirus cases continue to soar across Michigan.

Many government agencies are closing their offices to the public after Michigan reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Lansing Township and St. Johns are on the list of closing their offices to the public.

“We know know we have to be more proactive than reactive,” said Lansing Township supervisor Dion’trae Hayes. “This is going to continue to exacerbate as we are now entering cold and flu season. We cannot wait for the state to make that determination. We have to take action now.”

St. Johns City Manager Jon Stoppels said he noticed a trend when the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the law Governor Whitmer was using to issue executive orders.

“People stopped wearing masks, we saw a big increase in new cases. I think Michigan is really suffering,” he said.

According to state data, Clinton County has the most new cases of COVID-19 per million in mid-Michigan. It was at 434 cases per million Friday.

There are also several signs around St. Johns encouraging people to continue to wear masks.

Stoppels said it’s frustrating to have to close city offices just a few months after reopening.

“But we are very interested in protecting our residents as well as our employees,” said Stoppels.

He said four city hall employees are already in quarantine, but Stoppels expects that number to go up over the next couple weeks. That’s when he will decide whether or not to reopen city hall.

In Lansing Township, Hayes wants to reopen.

“I am very disheartened to do this. To some people, it maybe seen as moving backwards, but this is our protection against something that could be devastating,” she said.

The St. Johns City Hall is inside the Clinton County Courthouse. The closure doesn’t affect county offices-only city offices.

If you need to speak to someone in the city, you are asked to call.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor closed City Hall in March and it won’t reopen until January 11 at the earliest.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.