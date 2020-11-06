GOP looking to build new leadership team, Wentworth nominated for House Speaker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Republicans in the Michigan House of Representatives made their choice for House Speaker.

They nominated Jason Wentworth. He is the current speaker pro-tem.

“I mentioned healthcare being one and ethics reform as being another. Personally, I’m just talking for myself. Those are two issues from an umbrella standpoint. There is many things that fall under those that I think we can look at as a caucus," said House Speaker Elect Jason Wentworth.

He led the reform for no-fault auto insurance in 2019. Now, the speaker-elect is looking to prioritize other issues important to the state of Michigan.

The state House of Representatives will vote for the next Speaker of the House when the legislature reconvenes in January.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.