Former Everett Coach, AD Mike Smith dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has learned that Mike Smith, former Lansing Everett Football Coach and Athletic Director, has died.

The Lansing School District sent out a release announcing his passing:

“Mike was a legend in high school sports, and the Lansing School District family expresses our sincere condolences to Coach Smith’s family for their loss,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “Mike was a well-recognized High School Hall of Fame coach with great accomplishments over a 40+ year career. Coach Smith was a leader with a terrific personality and will be deeply missed. The Smith family is asking for privacy at this time to grieve and deal with Mike’s passing.”

Smith coached at Dansville, Eaton Rapids, Holt, and Grand Ledge, as well as Olivet College.

Holt Coach Chad Fulk tells News 10, “He was not my dad, but was as close as it gets...I could never ask for a better mentor and father figure. Tonight will be one of the hardest nights I’ve ever had.”

