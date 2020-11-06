Eaton County RESA warns schools about the spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the past few weeks, Eaton County has seen about 25 to 30 new cases each day.

Barry-Eaton District Health Department Anne Barna has concerns too.

“In the month of October, we had 40 hospitalizations of Eaton County residents and that’s several times over what we were seeing over the summer. The next highest was April with 15,” said Barna.

The numbers of cases are growing quickly just as the Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Grand Ledge, Maple Valley and Potterville school districts are making decisions about the future of in-person learning.

“We haven’t had a lot of student-to-student infection, but we have had adults that have tested positive or we’ve had adults in the county that are under quarantine. When our own staff has to go into quarantine, we have no subs at this time,” said Barna.

Without substitute teachers, the school might have to close down.

Eaton RESA’s Deputy Superintendent says the schools have done as best as they can, which is why they’re pleading with the community to make good, safe decisions.

“The logic is if we can keep our adult infection rates at a low level than we’ll be able to keep our doors open and our kids in school and our staff safe,” said Barna. “We believe that the community can do this, but of course we’re worried.”

