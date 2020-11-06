DeWitt Township Police Department holds procession for Sergeant Darnell

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township Police Department led a procession for Sergeant Bill Darnell who passed away Wednesday night due to complications from COVID-19.

DeWitt Township’s Chief describes Darnell as one of a kind.

“We’re all not just losing a sergeant in the department, we’re losing a wonderful, wonderful person that was stolen from us, I feel," said Chief Mike Gute, DeWitt Township Police. “He was somebody the younger officers looked up to. He was a role model, he was a mentor, he was everything you would want not only in a police officer, but in a person.”

The chief said this is a horrible way to have the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic driven home.

“We’re crushed. How can it happen to us? How can COVID affect us? You hear about it nationwide and you never really think its going to happen to you,” said Gute.

Officers who led the procession to a funeral home in Grand Ledge were thinking of his family- both at home and at work.

“Anytime you lose an officer, it’s very hard for the department," Gute said. “We’re going to drive by his house as well and let his kids and his wife see him and us.”

Bill Darnell is survived by his wife and three children. His wife Ellie tells News 10 her wish is for everyone to take the virus seriously.

