Court issues opinion denying Trump Campaign’s requests in election lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After mail-in ballots began to show a tendency towards Joe Biden, who took an opposite stance to Donald Trump in encouraging voters to use them, the Trump Campaign filed a suit with the Michigan court of claims to halt the counting of those votes. The suit also requested a recount, under increased scrutiny from Campaign selected individuals, those votes that had already been tallied.

Friday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens issued her opinion in Trump v Benson, the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Judge Stephens denied plaintiffs' requests. The decision came after she listened to arguments at a Thursday hearing, during which she ruled the Trump campaign’s lawsuit was unlikely to succeed on the merits.

The denial is not necessarily the end of the suit, however. The Trump Campaign may decide to appeal the decision, in which case the suit would be heard by a panel of three judges.

There is no word yet on what steps the campaign intends to take, though suits have been filed in other states with similar arguments.

