Clinton County COVID-19 cases are rising, health officer shows concern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All of Clinton County is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases. The health department says the number of cases are rising dramatically.

Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer of the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, provides more insight.

“But our hospitals are so overloaded that the data is coming in late. We have places now that are so overloaded, they are sending us now paper data and then we’re trying to data enter it to out system. And those folks are behind so we’re starting to see the public health system straining and not being able to keep up,” he said.

Right now, the county is reporting more than 13,000 cases and 17 deaths.

