Advertisement

Clinton County COVID-19 cases are rising, health officer shows concern

(WNDU)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All of Clinton County is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases. The health department says the number of cases are rising dramatically.

Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer of the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, provides more insight.

“But our hospitals are so overloaded that the data is coming in late. We have places now that are so overloaded, they are sending us now paper data and then we’re trying to data enter it to out system. And those folks are behind so we’re starting to see the public health system straining and not being able to keep up,” he said.

Right now, the county is reporting more than 13,000 cases and 17 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting
Ingham County Sheriff election results
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results
DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19, family and community remember him

Latest News

Ways to be safe this holiday season
What to do on Turkey Day?: health officials have some answers
Staudt's Rising Star: Mason Spare
Positive Parenting: young adults and mental health amid COVID-19