CDC: Safer to rent a home than a hotel while traveling

(WILX) - If you’re traveling during the pandemic it’s safest to stay in a rented house rather than a hotel room.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In their recent travel update it also says sharing a rental home with people in your household is safer than with friends or family you don’t live with. The CDC also says that rentals usually have more access to fresh air than hotel rooms, which typically have windows that cannot be opened.

The riskiest option is a hostel or other dorm-like lodging with shared sleeping areas.

Airbnb is requiring hosts to have enhanced cleaning by Nov. 20 with coronavirus restrictions starting to go back in place. Those include scrubbing floors, washing linens on high heat, and disinfecting high-touch areas like doorknobs.

The CDC is urging travelers to find rentals that guarantee a 72-hour buffer period between guests.

Outside the room, experts suggest avoiding common areas and taking the stairs instead of the elevator if you can. They also recommend using options for online reservation and check-in, mobile room key, and contactless payment.

