All NFL Games Still Scheduled
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - All NFL games are on for this weekend while teams deal with COVID-19 issues. Teams have been returning to their facilities or steering clear of them today, depending on their situations. Cincinnati, Atlanta and Miami have all revealed positive tests. Last night’s game between the Packers and the 49ers was played even though both clubs were missing key players due to the coronavirus pandemic.