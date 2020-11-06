Additional food assistance for 350,000 Michigan families as COVID-19 emergency extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Approximately 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits through November as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) made the announcement Friday.

Initially Michigan had approved the additional food assistance through June, though now it is being extended for the month of November with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

“MDHHS remains committed to helping families who continue to struggle to put food on the table as a result of the pandemic,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Providing nutritious food is vitally important during these difficult times just as protecting residents from the virus is.”

Nearly 1.5 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.

