A new invasive mile-a-minute marijuana plant found in Michigan

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed a new invasive plant at Albion College’s Whitehouse Nature Center in Calhoun County.

“The plant has three main characteristics: the stem is really thin, but it’s thorny, the leaf is almost a pure triangle, and the second type of leaf is when the stem goes all the way through it,” said Whitehouse Nature Center Director Jason Raddatz.

The DNR stated that the mile-a-minute rare plant was discovered by Albion College professor Doug White.

“We hope [this] is not an aggressive invasion of this type of vine,” Raddatz said. “This is the third time detected in the United States. It came over from Asian countries such as China and Vietnam.”

Raddatz told News 10 the weed can be controlled if found.

“It’s really easy to eradicate. We just pull up the roots, bag it up for a couple of months, make sure everything is dead inside of it, then we can dispose of it properly,” Raddatz said.

However, the most crucial part is disposing of the seeds.

“It’s really important the vine itself dies naturally, but the seeds are what we’re concerned about because they have a life span of about six years,” Raddatz said.

According to the DNR, the vine can grow up to six inches per day or 25 feet in six to eight weeks if the seeds survive, which can be harmful.

“It has fleshy fruits that can spread by water. It’s a threat to the Christmas tree industry, orchards, nurseries as well as restoration areas,” said DNR Invasive Species Program Specialist Susannah Lott.

The DNR states the plant is not poisonous to humans, but if you find it: take a photo, mark the date, time, and location of where you found it and report it to the DNR by contacting Susannah Lott at 517-420-0473.

