Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan headed to a vote by accusers

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. Prosecutors say Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County. The district attorney's office said Friday that Weinstein faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women. The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) - The judge presiding over the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy has overruled objections to a disclosure statement outlining a plan providing about $35 million for creditors. Roughly half that amount would go to women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The judge on Thursday overruled objections by attorneys representing 11 women who oppose the settlement. Her ruling means the company can begin soliciting votes on the plan by holders of sexual misconduct and general unsecured claims. Ballots are due by Dec. 8. A hearing on whether the judge will approve the plan is set for Dec. 18.

