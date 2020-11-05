Walmart teams up with The Salvation Army in effort to “Rescue Christmas”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area are working together to make it easier for people to help others this Christmas.

Through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families

Angel Tree and Red Kettles will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army will be available in-store and online.

“COVID-19 has greatly impacted our communities across the Lansing region. In the tri-county area, we served 8,936 people and 2,368 families last year. Based on the increase in services we’ve already provided in response to the pandemic, The Salvation Army could serve up to 155 percent more people this year – if resources are available,” said Major Jim Irvine, Lansing Capital Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Yet we could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through the red kettles, which would limit our capability to provide services for the most vulnerable."

The partnership is in place at most Walmart stores across the Lansing area.

Starting Nov. 2, Walmart started offering the option for customers to round up their total to the nearest dollar, donating the difference to The Salvation Army. This option is available at manned checkout lanes, on Walmart.com, and on the Walmart app. It will be available through Dec. 31.

The iconic Red Kettles and bell ringers will be at participating Sam’s Club and Walmart stores earlier, starting Nov. 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical donations at kettles, protecting both bell ringers and donors.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be inside of participating Walmart stores. Those that prefer to shop online but still wish to shop for a child in need can click HERE to find their closest Angel Tree’s registry.

Celebrities like DJ Khaled have embraced the #RescueChristmas challenge which encourages others to adopt an angel from the tree.

"We appreciate the generous support of Walmart and our community as we attempt to rescue Christmas for our neighbors in need,” said Major Irvine.

