Voters in Michigan reelect treasurer who’s been living in Alaska

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A township treasurer running unopposed in western Michigan has been reelected, weeks after she suddenly departed for Alaska. Rachel Pitcher, a Republican, got more than 600 votes Tuesday in Montcalm County’s Pine Township, easily defeating a write-in candidate. She’s paid $11,500 per year. On Sept. 26, Pitcher said on Facebook that she had moved to Alaska. Pitcher later told The Daily News in Greenville that she would return in a few weeks. She apparently hasn’t. Pitcher’s absence has frustrated residents. Some said their September property tax checks weren’t promptly cashed and they were charged with late fees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.