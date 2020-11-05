Advertisement

Veteran’s Day appreciation shoe giveaway

Running shoe sizes range from Men’s 7-14 and Women’s 5.5 - 11.
(KVLY)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Footprints of Michigan along with UAW Local 652 will be hosting a shoe giveaway drive through event for Veteran’s and Active Military.

Geronimo Lerma, Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan, said that the footwear came from another nonprofit.

“For us, giving to our Men and Women who have served this country is a great honor," Lerma said, "The footwear was donated to our Soles4Vets program by another nonprofit organization based in California, Operation Gratitude. We estimate to distribute between 700-1000 pairs.”

Fred Thomas, Community service chair for UAW Local 652, said they enjoy helping vets.

Thomas said, “It’s an honor for us to partner with Footprints of Michigan for this event in honor of our Veterans, past and present. It’s the least we could do to show some appreciation for the sacrifices they have both made and make for us every day.”

The event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the UAW Local 652 located at 426 Clare St. in Lansing.

All Covid-19 safety precautions will be enforced. Must wear a mask and bring military ID or DD-214.

