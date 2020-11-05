UIA Director Steve Gray has resigned from his position, Acting Director appointed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Steve Gray has resigned, and Liza Estlund Olson will serve as Acting Director.

This will be Olson’s second time serving as Acting Director of the UIA. She previously served as Acting Director from 2007-2008. Cheryl Schmittdiel, who currently serves as Deputy Director of the Office of the State Employer, will serve as Acting Director of the Michigan Office of the State Employer.

“The administration is committed to providing crucial unemployment benefits to support Michigan’s working families as our state battles COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer’s Chief Operating Officer Trish Foster. “As director of the Office of the State Employer, Liza has proven time and again that she will do everything in her power to protect Michigan workers. Ensuring Michiganders across the state have the unemployment benefits they need has always taken and will continue to take hard work. We are excited for Liza to get to work.”

Liza Estlund Olson will fill the position of Acting Director of the UIA effective immediately. A reason has not been given for why UIA Director Steve Gray has resigned.

