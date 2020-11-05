Two new MSU Board of Trustees discuss Larry Nassar documents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two new Board of Trustees are joining Michigan State University next January. Those two trustees are Democrat Dr. Rema Vassar and Republican Pat O’Keefe.

The topic of discussion has been the Larry Nassar scandal, and the first question that was presented to both electees was about releasing the Nassar documents.

“I believe in transparency and I’ll be pushing that,” MSU Trustee-Elect Rema Vassar said. “One of the things I think about in terms of being a trustee is being a parent and having a daughter on campus.”

However, the other trustee-elect wants to review the situation before immediately releasing the documents due to the risk of MSU losing insurance coverage.

“The best way to achieve any results is through collaboration and you don’t get collaboration unless you can at least agree on the facts,” MSU Trustee-Elect Pat O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe did say he wants to deal with the issue as quickly as possible for the sake of the Nassar survivors.

“I’m hopeful that because of my background and experience in dealing with negotiating these kinds of matters that I can bring a lens to the board that will be satisfactory to both the board members who have some responsibility for this situation and or partly to the victims,” O’Keefe said.

Vassar did speak with board members who are willing to release some documents after the remaining lawsuits are dealt with. However, she also thinks that communication is key on this issue.

“In my campaign, I did a lot of listening and I was set up with a lot of different groups, alumni, faculty parents and students, and I was able to listen to them and their concerns.” Vassar said. “One of the things that was troubling was that nobody has talked to them [the students] before. Part of that healing process is full transparency.”

Vassar and O’Keefe will replace Democrat Joel Ferguson, who chose not to run again.

