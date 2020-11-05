Trump Campaign suit denied, though appeal possible

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Trump Campaign lawsuit to halt vote counting in Michigan has been informally denied by a claims courts judge, with a formal denial expected Friday.

The Trump Campaign had filed the suit in an attempt to halt voting, to monitor the polls themselves, and to recount any votes that have already been reported. Bill Stepien, Trump Campaign manager, outlined why they filed the suit.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Stepien said. “We have filed suit [Wednesday] in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

A lawyer for the DNC argued against the Trump Campaign’s request, saying that one request in particular- to put video surveillance on drop boxes, was not a right the Trump Campaign or anyone else had.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said that she would deny the claim because the Trump campaign had no proof of the accusations they made. The formal decision is expected to be entered tomorrow, at which point the Trump Campaign may choose to appeal it.

An appeal would be handled by a panel of three judges.

Lawyer for the Trump 2020 Campaign, Mark F. (Thor) Hearne, II, said that they are currently reviewing the decision and will tell News 10 when a course of action is chosen.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released the following statement:

“We are pleased with Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens' swift action in today’s hearing on Trump v Benson to deny the relief requested by plaintiffs. She identified the same defects in the campaign’s filings as we did, namely a complete lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of election officials, and meritless legal arguments. Michigan’s elections have been fair, transparent and reflect the will of the voters, and we will continue to defend against any challenges that claim otherwise.”

