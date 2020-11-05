Three states vote in favor of sports betting, VA. cities and more approve casinos

(WILX) - Tuesday’s election saw Maryland, South Dakota, and Louisiana authorize legal sports betting.

Three additional states, Virginia, Nebraska, and Colorado have approved or expanded casino gambling. By the end of 2021, more than half the country could have legal sports betting.

Virginia cities Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk approved a referendum to allow casino developments.

The move has been praised for bringing jobs, tax revenue, and entertainment options to more areas.

“We look forward to fulfilling the trust the voters have placed in us by bringing 1,3000 good-paying jobs, tourism dollars and economic development to the city, and we are incredibly excited to begin construction,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg said regarding Danville’s vote.

A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose. Michigan’s gaming control board formally approved sports betting in March 2020.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.