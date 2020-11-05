Advertisement

Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day

The mayor of Benton had been leading the race for re-election.
A memorial sits outside of the Benton Municipal building.
A memorial sits outside of the Benton Municipal building.(Bliss Zechman (WTVC NewsChannel 9))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENTON, Tenn. (WILX) - 80-year-old Jerry Stephens died Tuesday night, while seeking re-election for mayor of the East Tennessee town. It happened when the race was still considered active.

The county’s deputy administration of elections said that if Stephens wins posthumously, a city commissioner will be appointed mayor.

To fill the seat until a new mayor is sworn in, Vice Mayor Joe Jenkins as per the city charter.

Stephens had served the city for more than 30 years and was a longtime member of the Lion’s Club, 911 Board, and Coats for Kids.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

