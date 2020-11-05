Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day

BENTON, Tenn. (WILX) - 80-year-old Jerry Stephens died Tuesday night, while seeking re-election for mayor of the East Tennessee town. It happened when the race was still considered active.

The county’s deputy administration of elections said that if Stephens wins posthumously, a city commissioner will be appointed mayor.

To fill the seat until a new mayor is sworn in, Vice Mayor Joe Jenkins as per the city charter.

Stephens had served the city for more than 30 years and was a longtime member of the Lion’s Club, 911 Board, and Coats for Kids.

