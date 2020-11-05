Advertisement

Syracuse Player Opts Out For NFL Draft

Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black (85) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half against Georgia Tech on September 26, 2020 at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black (85) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half against Georgia Tech on September 26, 2020 at the Carrier Dome.(Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse junior defensive back Trill Williams is following former star safety Andre Cisco out the door.

Williams announced Wednesday night on social media that he’s opting opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in his three seasons. He scored a remarkable touchdown in the season finale against Wake Forest last year, forcing a fumble and returning it 94 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime.

Cisco, a preseason All-American, opted out after playing the first two games of the season. He was injured in warmups prior to the third game and never returned. He also plans to enter next year’s NFL draft.

Most Read

DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting
Ingham County Sheriff election results
Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Carolina About to Get McCaffrey Back
Covid Continues With College Sports Issues
Covid Issues Across the NFL
Big Ten Announces Partial Hockey Schedule