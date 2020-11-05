Rep. Lightner elected for position in Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Sarah Lightner has been elected associate speaker pro tempore. This particular position will be filled during the 2021-22 legislative session of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“I am honored my colleagues have entrusted me with this important leadership role providing a voice for rural Michigan and our entire state,” Lightner said. “I look forward to working together with my fellow Representatives- both Republicans and Democrats– to continue to help find solutions to our most pressing challenges, leading to brighter days ahead.”

Many may not know what an associate speaker pro tem does.

The short answer: they help preside over House proceedings, moderate debate, make rulings on procedure and announce voting results.

For context, Lightner was elected to the Michigan House in 2018.

