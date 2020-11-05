Advertisement

Rep. Lightner elected for position in Michigan House

Rep. Lightner pictured here.
Rep. Lightner pictured here.(Google Images)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Sarah Lightner has been elected associate speaker pro tempore. This particular position will be filled during the 2021-22 legislative session of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“I am honored my colleagues have entrusted me with this important leadership role providing a voice for rural Michigan and our entire state,” Lightner said. “I look forward to working together with my fellow Representatives- both Republicans and Democrats– to continue to help find solutions to our most pressing challenges, leading to brighter days ahead.”

Many may not know what an associate speaker pro tem does.

The short answer: they help preside over House proceedings, moderate debate, make rulings on procedure and announce voting results.

For context, Lightner was elected to the Michigan House in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting
Ingham County Sheriff election results
Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ingham County Absent Voter Counting Board
UIA Director Steve Gray has resigned from his position, Acting Director appointed
Keicher Elementary transitioning to virtual learning
City of St. Johns offices closing to the public