Advertisement

Postal Service told to sweep processing centers for mail-in ballots

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to perform twice daily sweeps of processing centers in states with extended ballot receipt deadlines to check for mail-in votes and to expedite them for delivery.

Thursday’s order will remain in place until the end of states' windows for accepting ballots.

According to court records, a similar order by the same judge earlier this week found just 13 ballots in a search of 27 processing hubs in several battleground areas.

Elections officials in key battleground states are continuing presidential vote counting. Democrat Joe Biden is urging patience, while President Donald Trump is pursuing his legal options.

Several key states are too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting
Ingham County Sheriff election results
Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end
Rep. Lightner elected for position in Michigan House
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ingham County Absent Voter Counting Board
Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
Biden-Trump counting presses ahead 2 days after Election Day