Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ingham County Absent Voter Counting Board

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum issued the following statement:

"This morning I was notified that a worker at the Ingham County Consolidated Absent Voter Counting Board had received a positive test result for COVID-19. The employee in question was asymptomatic and had only been tested as a precaution due to the potential exposure of another family member.

I have been coordinating with Ingham County Health Director Linda Vail and will be following all Health Department guidelines and recommendations regarding contact tracing and notifications for individuals who may have been exposed. I have also notified every Election Inspector and staff member who was present in the room so that they could be informed and could self-quarantine, following the advice of Director Vail.

In planning for the November election, safety has remained my top priority. Masks and PPE were required at all times. Hand sanitizer was available at all times. All employees were screened upon arrival, and were instructed to remain at home if they were not feeling well. I will provide updates to this situation as they become available."

The worker was at the community building within the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason.

