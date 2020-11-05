Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Young adults and mental health during COVID

A new CDC survey shows older teens and young adults may be taking a hard hit to their mental health during the pandemic.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHESDA, Md. (WILX) - No matter what your age, everyone is feeling the impact of months of disrupted routines, worry about their own health and that of their loved ones, and economic uncertainty. Now, a new CDC survey shows older teens and young adults may be taking a hard hit to their mental health.

22-year-old Matthew Whoriskey hits the courts most mornings. With his gym closed due to COVID, he’s working out -- outside.

“It definitely keeps me grounded and keeps me feeling like I’m moving in the right direction,” said Whoriskey.

The recent college grad got his diploma in the mail. He’s joining hundreds of thousands of other grads looking for work.

“It’s stressful. I’m just trying to find a new normal,” said Whoriskey.

The CDC survey found 63 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 25 percent reported increased substance use to deal with the stress. And 25 percent said they had seriously considered suicide. Brandon Stratford is an education researcher with expertise in youth development and mental health. He says the trends are troubling.

“A lot of the suicide prevention hotlines are reporting larger numbers of youth and adults as well, calling in about suicide,” said Stratford.

Stratford says parents can use recent headlines about mental health and COVID to start a conversation, especially when young adults are not living at home.

“I just wanted to talk to you about how things are going,” said Straford. “Even the new school year can be another great opportunity to say, you know, I just want to check in.”

Stratford suggests parents provide their young adult children with contacts for campus mental health resources. Let them know you want to hear about the tough stuff. When they do share, be accepting and non-judgmental. Let them know they have your unconditional support.

If you or a young person you know is showing signs of extreme anxiety or talking about suicide here are some resources: you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the Crisis Textline: text home to 741741 and the Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth and loved ones at 866-488-7386.

Copyright 2020 WILX and Ivanhoe Broadcast News. All rights reserved.

