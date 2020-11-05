Peter Meijer declares win and issues statement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday evening, Peter Meijer declared his win.

Peter Meijer made the following statement:

“When we launched this campaign in 2019, we had one mission: to ensure West Michigan had the strong, stable, and effective representation it deserves. Tonight, our neighbors sent a resounding affirmation of this same goal, and underscored our shared belief in the principles that have made this country great: limited government, economic opportunity, and protecting liberty.”

“There are pressing problems that the next Congress must address in a robust way. I look forward to working to establish a safe and strong COVID recovery, to implementing free market reforms to our healthcare system, and to address the climate crisis and protect our cherished Great Lakes. I will also work to end our endless wars and ensure that this Republic lives up to the promise of our Founders. I am deeply honored at the opportunity to serve this nation once again.”

On Twitter, he also congratulated Scholten on her campaigning efforts.

I also want to thank not just those in West Michigan who put their faith and trust in me, but also to all who cast their vote and participated in this historic election. I’m honored & ready to get to work on behalf of all West Michiganders, and will not let you down. (2/2) — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.