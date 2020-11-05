Advertisement

Peter Meijer declares win and issues statement

(KSLA)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday evening, Peter Meijer declared his win.

Peter Meijer made the following statement:

“When we launched this campaign in 2019, we had one mission: to ensure West Michigan had the strong, stable, and effective representation it deserves. Tonight, our neighbors sent a resounding affirmation of this same goal, and underscored our shared belief in the principles that have made this country great: limited government, economic opportunity, and protecting liberty.”

“There are pressing problems that the next Congress must address in a robust way. I look forward to working to establish a safe and strong COVID recovery, to implementing free market reforms to our healthcare system, and to address the climate crisis and protect our cherished Great Lakes. I will also work to end our endless wars and ensure that this Republic lives up to the promise of our Founders. I am deeply honored at the opportunity to serve this nation once again.”

On Twitter, he also congratulated Scholten on her campaigning efforts.

