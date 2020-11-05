Part of N. Grand River Ave closing Friday
The closure is for asphalt paving.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday North Grand River Avenue will be closed to all traffic at the Grand River Bridge for asphalt paving.
The one-day closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m.
There will be access to adjacent businesses in the area of road work throughout the day.
Northbound Detour:
- East on E. Grand River Avenue to Turner Street
- North on Turner Street to North Street
- West on North Street to N. Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96
Southbound Detour:
- East on North Street to Turner Street
- South on Turner Street to E. Grand River Avenue
- West on E. Grand River Avenue (back to N. Grand River Avenue)
Drivers are told to expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes for the day.
