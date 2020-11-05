Advertisement

Part of N. Grand River Ave closing Friday

The closure is for asphalt paving.
Road closed
Road closed(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday North Grand River Avenue will be closed to all traffic at the Grand River Bridge for asphalt paving.

The one-day closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m.

There will be access to adjacent businesses in the area of road work throughout the day.

Northbound Detour:

  • East on E. Grand River Avenue to Turner Street
  • North on Turner Street to North Street
  • West on North Street to N. Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Southbound Detour:

  • East on North Street to Turner Street
  • South on Turner Street to E. Grand River Avenue
  • West on E. Grand River Avenue (back to N. Grand River Avenue)

Drivers are told to expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes for the day.

Traffic Advisory: On Friday, November 6, N. Grand River Ave. at the Grand River Bridge will be closed to all traffic for...

Posted by City of Lansing Public Service Department on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Holiday season at Starbucks starts Friday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The annual collectible holiday cup and a new bakery item will be available tomorrow.

News

Italy prepares for lockdown in multiple regions, including Milan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Restrictions start Friday.

News

Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The mayor of Benton had been leading the race.

News

Three states vote in favor of sports betting, VA. cities and more approve casinos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The US gambling industry won big at the polls.

Latest News

News

IRS offers new options for those that owe in COVID-19 era

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It’s for people who are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

News

11-5 AM Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
11-5 AM Weather

News

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt MI count

Updated: 7 hours ago
People demand all votes be counted

News

Peter Meijer declares win and issues statement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday evening, Peter Meijer declared his win.

News

Congressman Kildee thanks supporters for his re-election in statement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
After his win, Congressman Dan Kildee provided the following statement

News

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II on state election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Both Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist provided statements as the results from the state election started rolling in.