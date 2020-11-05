Part of N. Grand River Ave closing Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday North Grand River Avenue will be closed to all traffic at the Grand River Bridge for asphalt paving.

The one-day closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m.

There will be access to adjacent businesses in the area of road work throughout the day.

Northbound Detour:

East on E. Grand River Avenue to Turner Street

North on Turner Street to North Street

West on North Street to N. Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Southbound Detour:

East on North Street to Turner Street

South on Turner Street to E. Grand River Avenue

West on E. Grand River Avenue (back to N. Grand River Avenue)

Drivers are told to expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes for the day.

