Michigan reports over 5,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases

(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As of November 5, Michigan health officials have reported 5,710 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 51 deaths. The state total now sits at 197,806 cases and 7,470 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,334 cases and 17 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,374 cases and 14 deaths.

Ingham County reports 5,209 cases and 70 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,266 cases and 73 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 857 cases and 34 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

