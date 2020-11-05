Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development honors employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announces employee award winners to celebrate their outstanding work.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity be part of the MDARD team who work to protect public and animal health each day and have invested themselves in the growth and success of Michigan’s food and agriculture community,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “This year’s award winners exemplify the culture and dedication within the department to continually provide the highest level of service to Michiganders and our constituents.”

The 2020 award winners and their respective categories are the following:

Leadership Award: Elizabeth Weir, Lansing

Weir is the MDARD Emergency Management Training, Exercise and Planning Coordinator.

Every Day Hero Award: Tammy Martin, Charlotte

Martin is the administrative assistant for Pesticide section in the Pesticide & Plant Pest Management Division.

Front Line Ambassador Award: Natasha Horne, Inkster

Horne is the Southeast Region Senior Food Safety Inspector in the Food & Dairy Division.

Rookie of the Year Award: Dr. Jennifer Calogero, Howell

Calogero is the Cervid and Small Ruminant Species Animal Health Program Manager within the department’s Animal Industry Division.

