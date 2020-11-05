Advertisement

Lansing 5:01 to host virtual career fair

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has shifted the economy and changed the job market drastically. That’s why Lansing 5:01 will host a virtual career fair called the Capital Comeback to help Michigan residents further their careers.

Lansing 5:01 has partnered with a statewide collaborative known as Back to Michigan, sponsored by Consumers Energy and the MEDC, as part of a series of virtual networking events within the state.

Executive Director of Lansing 5:01 Christopher Sell says that employers are still looking to recruit and hire top talent.

“There have been a number of growing employment sectors in the Lansing region- from health care, insurance and financial services, to education, government, and advanced manufacturing- that are propelling Lansing into a new era. The resurgence of Lansing as a hub for creatives, artists, small businesses, and nonprofits have played a key role in helping make Lansing an attractive, affordable, and opportunity rich region,” said Sell.

Nguyen is a Lansing local who has positive things to say about the fair.

“Growing up in Lansing, it isn’t uncommon to hear people say that there is nothing to do here. I thought we had to move away in order to pursue our dreams, because Lansing couldn’t possibly be a place for the dream chasers,” said Tina Nguyen.

Tina Nguyen is a local photographer and a storyteller at Lansing Promise.

“In reality, we were forgetting that Lansing has gems of its own. After attending several networking events, I realized that there was another side of Lansing that I never even dipped my feet into. I stopped fantasizing about what Lansing was missing; instead, I began to envision what it could become,” she said.

Capital Comeback will be hosted virtually on Monday, November 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are some supporters of Capital Comeback: Delta Dental, Gillespie Group, LEAP, TriCounty Regional Planning Commission, and the MSU Center for Spartan Engineering.

These are the employers that will be involved with the event:

  • MSU Federal Credit Union
  • TechSmith
  • Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies
  • Bekum America Corporation
  • Lansing Board of Water & Light
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Michigan State University
  • Edye Company
  • Dewpoint
  • Sparrow Health
  • Auto-Owners Insurance.

To register for the Capital Comeback, click here.

