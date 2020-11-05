Advertisement

Keicher Elementary transitioning to virtual learning

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Center Superintendent Brady Cook released an official letter to inform the district and community that Keicher Elementary will be transitioning to virtual learning. Virtual learning is set to begin on November 6 until November 16.

This all comes after a paraprofessional and a substitute teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the statement with all the details:

Michigan Center superintendent releases official statement.
Michigan Center superintendent releases official statement.(WILX)

