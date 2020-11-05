Advertisement

Italy prepares for lockdown in multiple regions, including Milan

Restrictions starting as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlines new safety measures nation-wide.
Pigeons took posses of Duomo square in Milan, Italy (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Four Italian regions are set to go under lockdown with severe limits on when people can leave their homes.

The lockdown is aimed at driving down the surge of coronavirus cases the nation has seen and preventing hospitals from overcrowding.

“Our intensive care capacity could be exhausted in a matter of weeks, we have to intervene,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a news conference to illustrate the package which comes into effect on Friday.

Restrictions start Friday for 16.5 million Italians and will last for at least two weeks. Barring very few exceptions, no one will be able to leave or enter Italy’s “red zone” regions.

Conte said the red zones would be made up of the large northern regions of Lombardy and neighboring Piedmont, along with Calabria in Italy’s southern toe and the tiny alpine region of Valle D’Aosta. The cities of Milan and Turin in northern Italy are included in the locked down regions.

Europe has seen a 43% spike in COVID-19 deaths. France, Germany and Ireland have all implemented lockdowns recently.

