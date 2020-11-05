IRS offers new options for those that owe in COVID-19 era

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of a new system designed to help struggling taxpayers impacted by COVID-19, those who owe money to the government will receive more choices for making payments on balances they owe.

Taxpayers who qualify for a short-term payment plan may now receive up to 180 days to pay back the money, instead of the usual 120.

They’re also making it easier for people who owe money to pay the IRS in installments.

“The IRS understands that many taxpayers face challenges, and we’re working hard to help people facing issues paying their tax bills,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Following up on our People First Initiative earlier this year, this next phase of our efforts will help with further taxpayer relief efforts.”

“We want people to know our IRS employees are committed to continue helping taxpayers wherever possible, including offering many options for those struggling to pay their tax bills,” said Darren Guillot, the IRS Small Business/Self-Employed Deputy Commissioner for Collection and Operations Support. If you’re having a tax issue, don’t go silent. Please don’t ignore the notice arriving in your mailbox. These problems don’t get better with time. We understand tax issues and know that dealing with the IRS can be intimidating, but our employees really are here to help.”

There are four ways for those who want to see if they are eligible can apply:

Online through the Online Payment Agreement tool or apply

By phone 1-888-796-1074

By mail Internal Revenue Service, PO Box 219236, Stop 5050, Kansas City, MO 64121-9236

In-person at an IRS walk-in office by submitting Form 9465, Installment Agreement Request.

Applicants should submit the form to the IRS within 30 days from the date of their installment agreement acceptance letter to request the IRS to reconsider their status.

