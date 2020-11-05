In-person matters suspended at Detroit court due to virus

DETROIT (AP) - - In-person matters at 36th District Court in Detroit have been suspended due to increasing cases of the COVID-19 virus in the area and around the state. The Detroit News reports that Chief Judge William McConico said the order will remain in place through the end of November. Some proceedings still will be held virtually. McConico cited the health and safety of employees, judges and others who use the court as the reason for suspending matters in the building. The building mostly has been closed since early in the coronavirus pandemic except for very specific circumstances.

