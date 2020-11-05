Advertisement

In-person matters suspended at Detroit court due to virus

The Detroit News reports that Chief Judge William McConico said the order will remain in place through the end of November.
The Detroit News reports that Chief Judge William McConico said the order will remain in place through the end of November.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - - In-person matters at 36th District Court in Detroit have been suspended due to increasing cases of the COVID-19 virus in the area and around the state. The Detroit News reports that Chief Judge William McConico said the order will remain in place through the end of November. Some proceedings still will be held virtually. McConico cited the health and safety of employees, judges and others who use the court as the reason for suspending matters in the building. The building mostly has been closed since early in the coronavirus pandemic except for very specific circumstances.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump campaign files suit to pause Mich. vote counting
Ingham County Sheriff election results
Decision 2020 Update - AP: Biden takes lead in Michigan
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Arrests made in ’17 slaying of suburban Detroit woman
WILX Weather Evening 11/5/2020
Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan headed to a vote by accusers
Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to stop votes counting