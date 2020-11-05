Advertisement

Holiday season at Starbucks starts Friday

The annual collectible holiday cup and a new bakery item will be available tomorrow.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WILX) - For Starbucks, the holiday season starts tomorrow. Friday the Seattle-based coffee chain’s highly anticipated collectible holiday cup arrives in stores, along with holiday flavors the peppermint mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks is giving a free collectible red holiday cup to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage on Nov. 6 at participating Starbucks stores across the country.

The limited edition cup is available for orders picked up in stores or through Starbucks delivery, but only while supplies last. The available designs are called Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap.

For this holiday season, Starbucks is introducing the new Cranberry Orange Scone in its bakery offerings.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

