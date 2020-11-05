Advertisement

Governor Whitmer to hold press conference at 1:00 P.M.

Michigan still counting votes
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. ET to address recent developments in the 2020 general election. The event is scheduled to immediately follow a court of claims appearance by the Trump campaign as they attempt to halt vote counting in Michigan.

The presidential race appears to be leaning toward Biden in Michigan, although all votes have not yet been reported. Of particular interest is Antrim county in the northern end of the lower peninsula, which has been slower to report results. County clerks offices and poll workers have been working all over the country since Monday night

