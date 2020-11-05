Advertisement

Family pleads caution after college student dies of COVID-19

Source: MGN -- The family of Bethany Nesbitt of Grand Ledge, Michigan, says she was found dead Oct. 29 in her dorm room at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, after having COVID-19 symptoms for about 10 days.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old college student who died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is now pleading for others to take the virus seriously. The family of Bethany Nesbitt of Grand Ledge, Michigan, says she was found dead Oct. 29 in her dorm room at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, after having COVID-19 symptoms for about 10 days. Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello ruled Tuesday her official cause of death was a blood clot, which her family notes is "widely recognized as being one of the most common causes of death among COVID-19 patients.

