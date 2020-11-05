DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19
The township recently had to quarantine much of the department.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Township police, which recently had to quarantine much of the department, have lost an officer to COVID-19. Township officials say Sergeant Bill Darnell died unexpectedly Wednesday night due to complications from COVID-19.
Andrew Dymczyk, DeWitt Charter Township Manager, issued the following statement:
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.