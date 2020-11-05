Covid Issues Across the NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols. A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league. Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Three teammates - Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel - were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s.

In other virus-related NFL news:

- The Houston Texans will be without three linebackers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19. The team learned that Martin tested positive for the virus last night and shut down their facility today. Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Interim coach Romeo Crennel says starting linebacker Whitney Mercilus and reserve linebacker Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game after contact tracing found that they had been in close contact with Martin. Both players will have to isolate for five days.

- The Chicago Bears have canceled practice and closed their facility after another player tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears say the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi already were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.

- The Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice Thursday when an unidentified staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The team continued its preparations for Sunday’s game against Carolina remotely.

- The Indianapolis Colts say a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors. The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine.